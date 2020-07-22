Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,030 to 40,163

Another 1,030 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered since the last report by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 40,163 on Wednesday.

According to GCS, following tests performed at national level compared with the last report, 1,030 new cases of infection were registered, these being cases that hadn't tested positive previously.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 372 people were reconfirmed positive.In the special healthcare facilities, the total number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 is 5,179. Of these, 293 patients are in intensive care.Also, 24,663 patients were declared cured and 2,693 asymptomatic people were discharged 10 days after detection.To date, 1,009,273 tests have been processed nationwide.