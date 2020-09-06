Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,150 to 95,014

As many as 1,150 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday at noon.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.As of Sunday, 95,014 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.A total of 40,307 people were declared cured and 12,228 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive.According to GCS, 1,938,491 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 14,871 were performed in the last 24 hours - 9,021 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 5,850 - upon request.Another 43 patients - 24 men and 19 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 3,893.According to the GCS, 40 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, while three deceased patients did not have underlying conditions.A number of 7,287 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 474 patients were in intensive care.In Romania, 9,675 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,922 in institutional isolation.Also, 35,130 people are in quarantine at home, and 45 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 984 COVID-19 fines amounting to 378,900 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 reached 6,599, four cases more than in the previous reporting.The death toll of Romanian nationals abroad is stagnant at 126.As many as 751 people retested positive for COVID-19.The city of Bucharest (201) and the counties of Bacau (105) and Dolj (43) and Prahova (69) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases.Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 12,062 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,529; Arges - 5,138; Brasov - 4,850; and Prahova - 4,549.