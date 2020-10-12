Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 2,069 to 157,352; death toll reaches 5,467

As many as 2,069 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Monday following 10,051 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Monday.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Monday, 157,352 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A number of 118,912 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 2,681,588 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 10,051 were performed in the last 24 hours - 6,605 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,446 upon request.

Another 56 people - 37 men and 19 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing Romania's COVID-19 total death toll to 5,467.

According to the GCS, all deaths are in patients with pre-existing conditions.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 6,281 fines, amounting to 1,253,655 lei, for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 9,365 people in Romania are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, and 628 patients are in intensive care.

In Romania, 14,446 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 8,866 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 31,314 people are in quarantine at home, and 9 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 246 retested positive for COVID-19.

Bucharest, Alba, Valcea, Iasi, Bacau, Neamt, Teleorman, Salaj, Sibiu, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Brasov, Timisoara, Vaslui and Ilfov are the areas that reported a 14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population in excess of 1.5.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,812 and so did the death toll at 126.

Bucharest - 413, Iasi - 164, Prahova - 110, Bacau - 99 and Mures - 82 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting.

The most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest - 22,950 and in the counties of Suceava - 7,220, Prahova - 7,016, Brasov - 6,970 and Iasi - 6,805.