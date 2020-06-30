 
     
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 388 to 26,970

Another 388 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 26,970 on Tuesday, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

As many as 205 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positive, 20,141 were discharged from hospital; of these, 19,050 were declared cured and 1,091 were symptomless people who were discharged 10 days after being found positive for the virus.

To date, 710,112 tests have been processed nationwide, GCS said.

