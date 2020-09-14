Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 692 to 104,187

As many as 692 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting following tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.Romania's COVID-19 total case count as of Monday, September 14, is 104,187.A number of 43,244 people were declared cured and 11,374 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive.According to GCS, 2,088,975 tests have so far been processed in Romania nationwide. Of these, 7,331 were performed in the last 24 hours - 4,854 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 2,477 on request.There were 7,134 COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania as of Monday reported by GCS and 456 patients in intensive care.In Romania, 10,847 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,878 are in institutional isolation.Also, 36,711 people are in quarantine at home, and 5 - in institutional quarantine.Romania's COVID-19 death toll increased by 22 - 14 men and 8 women - bringing the total toll to 4,185.According to the GCS, 21 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities. No comorbidities were found in one patient.In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 880 fines amounting to 276,661 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remained constant at 6,599, while their death toll also stayed constant at 126 since the previous reporting.As many as 201 people have been retested and reconfirmed COVID-19 positive.Bucharest City (168) and the counties of Iasi (41), Valcea (37), Prahova (33) and Dambovita (29) are the areas in Romania with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from previous reporting.Most of the COVID-19 cases so far recorded in Romania are in Bucharest City - 13,647, and in the counties of Suceava - 5,829, Arges- 5,268, Brasov - 5,175 and Prahova - 4,974.