Romania's COVID-19 case count shatters record - 6,481 cases; 36,169 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 6,481 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded since the previous reporting, following 36,169 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 229,040 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 163,852 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,169,978 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 36,169 were performed in the last 24 hours, 22,182 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 13,987 upon request.

A total of 625 people retested positive for COVID-19.

The counties of Cluj and Salaj reported the highest 14-day notification rate of newly reported COVID-19 cases : 4.3 per 1,000 population and 4.11 per 1,000 population, respectively.

According to GCS, the rate was 4.3 in Cluj; 4.11 in Salaj; 3.69 in Bucharest; 3.8 in Alba; 3.61 in Timis and 3.32 in Harghita.

A number of 10,975 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, of which 868 in intensive care, the highest number so far.

In Romania, 27,834 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 10,602 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 52,185 people are in quarantine at home, and 51 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 7,184 fines amounting to 1,047,290 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 83 people (52 men and 31 women) infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing Romania's total COVID-19 death toll to 6,764.

According to the GCS, 81 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, one patient had no comorbidities, and no data was known for one patient.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,851 and so did the death toll at 126.

The city of Bucharest - 1,129 and the counties of Timis - 372, Cluj - 371, Iasi - 288 are the areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from the previous reporting.

Most of the COVID-19 cases in Romania so far have been reported in Bucharest City - 34,247, and the counties of Iasi - 10,247; Prahova - 9,417; Brasov - 9,315; Suceava - 9,127; Cluj - 8,620, and the city of Timisoara - 8,516.