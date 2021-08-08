Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 208 on 23,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 208 in the last 24 hours following more than 23,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reports on Sunday.

These are all cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Sunday, 1,084,919 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,048,548 were declared cured.To date, 8,798,477 RT-PCR tests and 1,958,041 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 10,393 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (2,191 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,202 on request); as many as 12,683 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 15 people were reconfirmed positive, agerpres reports.