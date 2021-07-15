 
     
Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 62 on almost 25,000 tests run in past 24 hours

smartradio.ro
covid vaccin medic

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 62 in the last 24 hours following almost 25,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday.

These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Thursday there were 1,081,675 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 1,046,610 were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 8,515,041 RT-PCR tests and 1,630,177 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 11,642 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (5,742 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,900 on request); as many as 13,278 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 22 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with SARS-CoV-2 in the past 24 hours.

