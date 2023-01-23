Romania's COVID-19 cases rise by 2,968, Jan 16-22, 2023

As many as 2,968 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the January 16 - 22 week in Romania, with almost 80,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 810 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

As of Monday, 3,322,648 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 906 people with COVID-19, including 67 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 111 patients are in intensive care, of whom 97 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 38 Romanians, 22 men and 16 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the week.

Deaths by age groups: one in the age group 20-29 years, one in the age group 30-39 years, six in the group 40-49 years, six in the age group 50-59 years, eight in the 60-60 age range, eight in the 70-79 age group, and 13 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with commorbidities.

Of the deceased patients, 14 were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,542 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES