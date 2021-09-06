Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,035; death toll hits 34,714

As many as 1,035 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 17,778 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Monday, 1,107,043 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,058,587 were declared cured, Agerpres informs.

To date, 9,178,276 RT-PCR tests and 2,538,044 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 5,630 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,514 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,116 on request) and 12,148 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 97 people were reconfirmed positive.

In the last 24 hours, 25 deaths have been recorded in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, taking the death toll from the beginning of the pandemic to 34,714.

No deaths prior to the reference range are reported.

According to GCS, it is about 11 men and 14 women admitted to hospitals in several counties. One of the deceased patients, reported to the INSP by DSP Vaslui, became infected in the UK.

Of the 25 deaths, one was recorded in the age category 20-29 years, one in the age category 40-49 years, 3 in the category 50-59 years, 5 in the age category 60-69 years, 8 in the age category 70-79 years and 7 in the age category over 80 years.

GCS elaborates that 20 of the recorded deaths are of patients who had comorbidities, 3 deceased patients did not have comorbidities, and for 2 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.