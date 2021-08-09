Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 181; tests performed in last 24 hours: 13,340

As many as 181 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 13,340 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Monday, 1,085,100 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,048,620 were declared cured.

To date, 8,802,928 RT-PCR tests and 1,966,930 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 4,451 RT-PCR tests were performed (1,880 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,571 on request) and 8,889 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 22 people were reconfirmed positive.