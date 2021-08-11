Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 326, in 29,302 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 326 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 29,302 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,085,738 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,048,947 were declared cured.

To date, 8,830,930 RT-PCR tests and 2,002,411 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 13,814 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,044 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,770 on request) and 15,488 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 49 people were reconfirmed positive.