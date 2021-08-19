Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 595; tests performed in last 24 hours: 32,000

As many as 541 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 32,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.
These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.As of Thursday, 1,089,189 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,050,969 were declared cured.
To date, 8,934,166 RT-PCR tests and 2,149,539 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.
In the last 24 hours, 14,035 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,812 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,223 on request) and 18,673 rapid antigen tests.
Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 113 people were reconfirmed positive, Agerpres informs.