Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 628; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 38,000

As many as 628 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 38,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Friday, 1,089,817 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,051,504 were declared cured.To date, 8,949,362 RT-PCR tests and 2,172,597 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 15,196 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,853 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,343 on request) and 23,058 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 97 people were reconfirmed positive.