Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6,789; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 60,000

As many as 6,789 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following nearly 60,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 1,158,841 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,082,701 were declared cured.To date, 9,418,799 RT-PCR tests and 2,921,127 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 23,056 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,728 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,328 on request) and 36,630 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 580 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES