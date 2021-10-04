 
     
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 8,292, at over 32k tests performed in last 24 hours

COVID-19 test pozitiv

As many as 8,292 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 32,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

As of Sunday, 1,274,119 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,130,791 were declared cured.

To date, 9,691,276 RT-PCR tests and 3,389,257 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 10,690 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,378 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 4,312 on request) and 21,314 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,343 people were reconfirmed positive.

