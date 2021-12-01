Romania's COVID-19 daily case count up by 1,141 on 17,600-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 1,141 in the last 24 hours following over 17,600 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday.

As of today, 1,780,808 COVID positives were confirmed in Romania, 10,348 of whom are reinfected persons found positive more than 180 days after the first infection. As many as 1,689,184 patients were declared cured.

To date, 10,730,924 RT-PCR tests and 5,306,112 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 7,726 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (3,660 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 4,066 on request); as many as 9,913 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 171 people were reconfirmed positive.