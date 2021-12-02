Romania's COVID-19 daily case count up by 1,149 on 20,000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 1,149 in the last 24 hours following over 20,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday.

As of today, 1,781,957 COVID positives were confirmed in Romania, 10,366 of whom are reinfected persons found positive more than 180 days after the first infection. As many as 1,691,356 patients were declared cured.

To date, 10,738,231 RT-PCR tests and 5,318,943 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 7,307 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (3,875 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,432 on request); as many as 12,831 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 169 people were reconfirmed positive.