Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 192 on 10,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 484 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 17 more than on the previous day, on approximately 10,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 18 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 49, and in Cluj County - 20, Agerpres.ro informs.

As of Friday, 2,906,051 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 631 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 2 less than the day before; 38 of this total are children (by 1 less than on the day before).

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 101 are in ICUs, by 2 more compared to the previous day. Of the 101 ICU patients, 91 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, one more Romanian infected with SARS-CoV-2 was reported dead in the last 24 hours, a man in the 50 - 59 age group, vaccinated and suffering from underlying conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,652 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.