Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 2,060 on over 16,500 tests performed

As many as 2,060 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 167 fewer than on the previous day, on over 16,500 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 440 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 280, and in the counties of Cluj - 164, and Timis - 129.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate remains highest in Cluj County - at 3.09, followed by the counties of Timis and Maramures, with 2.76 and 2.64, respectively.

As of Thursday, 3,235,527 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,940 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 78 fewer than on the day before; 205 of this total are children, three of whom are being treated in ICU.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 160 are in ICUs, by three more than on the previous day. Of the ICU patients, 137 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, 15 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours - seven men and eight women. One death was in the 40 - 49 age category, three in the 60 - 69 age category, two in the 70 - 79 years age category and nine in the 80+ age range. All the deceased patients suffered from underlying conditions. Four of them were vaccinated for Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,825 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES