Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 237 on over 5,300 tests performed

As many as 237 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 241 fewer than on the previous day, on over 5,300 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed.

Of the new cases, 46 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease, according to agerpres.ro.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 84, and in the counties of Mures - 17, Cluj - 10, Sibiu and Timis - 9 each.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in Bucharest City - at 1.1, and in the counties of Cluj and Timis - 0.95 and 1.26, respectively.

As of Sunday, 3,279,860 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 939 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by two fewer than the day before; 43 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 108 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 97 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, just one Covid death has been reported in the past 24 hours - an unvaccinated woman aged over 80, who suffered from underlying conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,120 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.