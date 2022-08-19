Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 4,854, Bucharest City's notification rate at 6.12

As many as 4,854 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 631 fewer than on the previous day, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 808 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 746, and in the counties of Cluj - 310, Timis - 252.

The highest incidence is in Bucharest - 6.12 followed by the counties of Cluj - 6.13, Timis - 5.44, Ilfov - 5.21, Brasov - 5.11.

As of Friday, 3,181,065 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,450 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 92 fewer than the day before; 445 of this total are children, five of whom are being treated in ICU.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 279 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 243 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, 21 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, 16 men and 5 women. One death was in the 40 - 49 years age category, three in the 60 - 69 years age category, four in the 70 -79 age range and 13 in the 80+ age range. All deaths were in patients who suffered from underlying conditions, and five were vaccinated for Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,462 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres.