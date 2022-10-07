Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 693 on over 13,000 tests performed

As many as 693 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 152 fewer than on the previous day, on over 13,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 158 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 176, and in the counties of Bihor - 43, and Cluj - 42.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in Cluj County - 1.33, Bucharest City - 1.29, and Timis County - 1.26.

As of Friday, 3,274,607 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,155 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 94 fewer than the day before; 76 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 112 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 102 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, three Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours - all men. There was one death each in the 40 - 49, the 70 - 79, and the 80+ age range. All deceased patients suffered from underlying conditions and none of them was vaccinated for Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,072 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.