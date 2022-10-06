 
     
Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 845 on over 14,640 tests performed

covid-19 coronavirus sars-cov-2

As many as 845 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 214 fewer than on the previous day, on over 14,640 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed.

Of the new cases, 168 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 190, and in the counties of Cluj - 59, Brasov - 50, and Timis - 45, told Agerpres.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in the counties of Cluj - 1.4, Timis - 1.36, and in Bucharest - 1.32.

As of Thursday, 3,273,914 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,249 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 31 fewer than the day before; 84 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 112 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 104 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, three Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours - one man and two women. Two deaths were in the 70 - 79 age range, and one in the 80+ age range. All three deceased patients suffered from underlying conditions, and none of them was vaccinated for Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,069 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

