Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,000 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,000 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 556 from the previous day, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 247 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 240, and in Cluj County - 83.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 1.22, followed by Cluj County - 1.18, and Timis County - 1.05.

As of Tuesday, 3,277,020 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,015 people with COVID-19, down 117 from the previous reporting, including 56 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 108 are in intensive care, down 10.

Of the 108 patients admitted to ICU, 90 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 13 Romanians, seven both men and six women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 13 deaths, one was recorded in the age group 30-39 years; two in the age group 60-69 years, four in the age group 70-79, and six in the age group over 80 years.

Thirteen deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and three deaths were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,097 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.