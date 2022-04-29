Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,016 on over 20,400 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,016 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 130 from the previous day, with over 20,400 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 109 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 258 and in the counties of Cluj - 83, Maramures - 54, and Brasov - 50.As of Friday, 2,892,989 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 1,210 people with COVID-19, down 10 from the previous reporting, including 73 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 200 patients are in intensive care, up seven, no minors.Of the 200 patients admitted to ICU, 178 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another seven Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - five men and two women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total seven patients who died, four were unvaccinated and three fully vaccinated. One of the dead vaccinated patients was between 50-59 years old, one was between 60-69 years old and one was between 70-79 years old. All dead patients had commorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,478 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.