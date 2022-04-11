Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,026 on over 13,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,026 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 114 from the previous day, with more than 13,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 123 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 217, and in the counties of Cluj - 118, Timis - 72, and Ilfov - 49.As of Monday, 2,873,875 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 2,163 people with COVID-19, up 66 from the previous reporting, including 136 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 275 patients, down four, including one child, are in intensive care.Of the 275 patients admitted to ICU, 233 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another three Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - one man and two women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total three patients who died, two were unvaccinated and one vaccinated. The dead vaccinated patient was over 80 years old and had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,210 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.