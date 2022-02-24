Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 10,749, on over 57,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 10,749 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 728 less than the previous day, on more than 57,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 1,256 are in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 3,507 and the counties of Cluj - 823, Timis - 547, Prahova - 398, and Ilfov - 576..Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,708,315 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 106,914 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.- Hospitalisations -There are 8,040 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by 357 less than the day before; 450 of this total are children.1,002 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, by 28 less than the previous day, 7 of whom are children. Of the total number of ICU patients, 873 are unvaccinated.According to the GCS, 2,400,333 patients were declared cured.- Deaths -According to GCS, 115 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 59 men and 56 women (including ten cases previously unaccounted for). The age of the deceased ranges from 40-49 to over 80. 112 deaths were in patients with underlying conditions.Out of the total of 115 fatalities, 99 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 60 to over 80. Fifteen of the vaccinated fatalities suffered from comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63,073 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.