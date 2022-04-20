Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,107 on over 20,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,107 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 417 from the previous day, with about 21,500 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 131 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 275 and in the counties of Cluj - 126, Timis - 104, and Brasov - 48.As of Wednesday, 2,885,221 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 1,439 people with COVID-19, down 115 from the previous reporting, including 89 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 233 patients are in intensive care, up five.Of the 233 patients admitted to ICU, 198 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another 18 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 13 men and five women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 18 patients who died, 13 were unvaccinated and five vaccinated. One of the vaccinated patients who died was between 50-59 years old, one was between 60-69 years old, two between 70-79 years old and one was over 80 years old.All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,384 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.