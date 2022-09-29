Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,174 on over 16,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,174 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 251 from the previous day, on over 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 224 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 231, and in the counties of Cluj - 85, and Timis - 63, told Agerpres.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 1.75 and Bucharest - 1.49.

As of Wednesday, 3,267,370 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,322 people with COVID-19, down 23 from the previous reporting, including 110 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 123, down one, are in intensive care.

Of the 123 patients admitted to ICU, 111 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 13 Romanians, nine men and four women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 13 deaths, four were recorded in the age group 60-69 years, two in the age group 70-79 years and seven in the age group over 80 years.

Twelve deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and three deaths were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,016 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.