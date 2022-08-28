 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,403 in last 24h

premiumtimesng.com
covid-19

As many as 1,403 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 1315 from the previous day, with almost 9,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 227 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 194, and in the counties of Cluj - 65, Iasi - 66, Timis - 66 and Satu Mare - 72.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 2.39 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rate is in Cluj county - 4.64, followed by Timis - 3.96, Bucharest - 3.91 and Sibiu - 3.8.

As of Friday, 3,210,306 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,861 people with COVID-19, up 90 from the previous reporting, including 360 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 260 patients, including 6 minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 260 patients admitted to ICU, 212 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 6 Romanians, 3 men and 3 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 6 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 50-59 age category, 2 in the 60-69 age category, 1 in the 70-79 category and 2 in the over 80 age category.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 5 deaths were in non-vaccinated persons.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,637 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.