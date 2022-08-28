Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,403 in last 24h

As many as 1,403 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 1315 from the previous day, with almost 9,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 227 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 194, and in the counties of Cluj - 65, Iasi - 66, Timis - 66 and Satu Mare - 72.The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 2.39 cases per 1,000 population.The highest rate is in Cluj county - 4.64, followed by Timis - 3.96, Bucharest - 3.91 and Sibiu - 3.8.As of Friday, 3,210,306 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 2,861 people with COVID-19, up 90 from the previous reporting, including 360 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 260 patients, including 6 minors, are in intensive care.Of the 260 patients admitted to ICU, 212 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, 6 Romanians, 3 men and 3 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Of the 6 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 50-59 age category, 2 in the 60-69 age category, 1 in the 70-79 category and 2 in the over 80 age category.All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 5 deaths were in non-vaccinated persons.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,637 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.