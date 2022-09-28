Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,425 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,425 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 437 from the previous day, on over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 318 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 267, and in the counties of Timis - 95 and Cluj - 89, told Agerpres.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 1.79 and Bucharest City - 1.51.

As of Wednesday, 3,266,196 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,345 people with COVID-19, down 21 from the previous reporting, including 115 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 124, up three, are in intensive care.

Of the 124 patients admitted to ICU, 112 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, eleven Romanians, six men and five women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the eleven deaths, one was recorded in the age group 50-59 years, two in the age group 60-69 years, three in the age group 70-79 years and five in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and three deaths were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,003 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.