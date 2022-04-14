Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,477 on almost 24,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,477 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 125 from the previous day, with almost 24,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 197 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 410 and in the counties of Cluj - 174, Timis - 134, and Iasi - 58.As of Thursday, 2,879,021 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 1,828 people with COVID-19, down 88 from the previous reporting, including 83 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 251 patients are in intensive care, down two.Of the 251 patients admitted to ICU, 223 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another 12 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - seven men and five women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 12 patients who died, 10 were unvaccinated and two vaccinated. Both vaccinated patients who died were over 80 years old and had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,297 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.