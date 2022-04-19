Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,524 on over 24,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 1,524 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 838 more than on the previous day, on over 24,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 166 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 355, and in the county of Timis - 129As many as 1,554 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 148 fewer than the day before; 93 of this total are children.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 228 are in ICUs, by 7 less compared to the previous day. Of the 228 ICU patients, 197 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the Ministry, another 26 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 18 men and 8 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours. Two of the deceased patients were in the 60 - 69 age group, 7 were registered in the 70-79 age group and 15 were 80+, and they all suffered from underlying conditions.Of the total of 26 deaths, 18 were unvaccinated.. The vaccinated patients had ages between 52-93.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,366 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.