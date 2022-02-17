Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 15,374; tests performed in last 24 hours: nearly 67,000

As many as 15,374 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 2,073 from the previous day, with approximately 67,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 1,914 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 3,459, and in the counties of Cluj - 1,296, Sibiu - 1,109, Ilfov - 842, Brasov - 792, and Timis - 703.

As of Thursday, 2,629,090 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 97,307 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 9,714 people with COVID-19, down 336 from the previous reporting, including 574 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,119 patients, including 10 children - down three - are in intensive care.

Of the 1,119 patients admitted to ICU, 964 are unvaccinated.

As many as 2,215,462 patients have been declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, another 125 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 61 men and 64 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total patients who died, 106 were unvaccinated and 19 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 to 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62,188 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.