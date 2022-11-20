Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 167 on 5,116 tests in last 24h

As many as 167 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 156 from the previous day, with 5,116 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 39 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 65, and the counties of Arges and Ilfov - 12.The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.68, followed by Cluj County - 0.46.- Hospitalisations -As many as 628 people with COVID-19, up 15 from the previous reporting, including 62 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 93 are in intensive care, of whom 75 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, no death has been reported in the last 24 hours.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,253 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.