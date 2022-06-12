Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 168 on over 5,900 tests in last 24h

As many as 389 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 48 from the previous day, with over 5,900 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 22 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 60, and in the county of Prahova - 12.

As of Sunday, 2,912,705 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 457 people with COVID-19, up 31 from the previous reporting, including 44 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, Agerpres.ro informs.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 48 patients, down three, are in intensive care.

Of the 48 patients admitted to ICU, 44 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, one Romanian, a woman, infected with SARS-CoV-2 is reported dead in the last 24 hours.

The death was in the age group over 80 years. The patient had comorbidities and was unvaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,714 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.