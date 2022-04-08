Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,709 on almost 23,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 1,709 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 275 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 23,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 178 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 534, and in the counties of Cluj - 180, Timis - 140, HUnedoara - 100.As of Friday, 2,870,486 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 2,114 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 39 fewer than the day before; 112 of this total are children.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 272 are in ICUs - two children included. Of the 272 ICU patients, 232 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the Ministry, another 9 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 5 men and 4 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 9 fatalities, 7 were unvaccinated. Of the deceased vaccinated patients, one was in the 40-49 age group, and one was above 80; both suffered from underlying conditions.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,179 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.