Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 188 in roughly 8,033 tests in 24 hours

As many as 188 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 15 from Sunday, with roughly 8,033 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 17 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 51, and in the County of Maramures - 25.As of Monday, 2,908,704 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 547 people with COVID-19, down 1 from the Sunday reporting, including 37 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 76 patients, up 1 from previous day, are in intensive care.Of the 76 patients admitted to ICU, 61 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, no Romanian infected with SARS-CoV-2 is reported dead in the last 24 hours.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,678 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.