Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,939 in over 17,000 tests performed in 24 hours

covid test

As many as 1,939 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 1,161 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 17,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 221 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease, Agerpres.ro informs.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 923, and in the counties of Cluj - 166, Timis - 147, Dolj - 104.

As of Sunday, 2,840,788 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,753 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 86 more than the day before; 208 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 394 - including four children - are in ICUs, down by five from the previous day. Of the 394 ICU patients, 349 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, another 10 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 5 men and 5 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 10 fatalities, 9 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patient was aged between 70 and 79 and suffered from underlying conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,905 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

