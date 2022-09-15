Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,968 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,968 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 286 from the previous day, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 402 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 304, and in the counties of Timis - 119, Cluj - 110, told Agerpres.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 2.47, followed by Timis County - 2.32, and Satu Mare County - 1.92.

As of Thursday, 3,249,108 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,671 people with COVID-19, up 25 from the previous reporting, including 225 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 141, down five, are in intensive care.

Of the 141 patients admitted to ICU, 130 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, six Romanians, two men and four women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the six deaths, one was recorded in the age group 60-69 years, three in the age group 70-79 years and two in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,888 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.