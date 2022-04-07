Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,984 on almost 27,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 1,984 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 336 less than on the previous day, on almost 27,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 211 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 595, and in the counties of Cluj - 179, Timis - 139, Ilfov - 115, and Iasi - 105.As of Thursday, 2,868,777 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 2,153 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 137 less than the day before; 117 of this total are children.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 280 are in ICUs - two children included, by 58 less compared to the previous day. Of the 280 ICU patients, 238 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the Ministry, another 23 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 15 men and 8 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours, including one case previously unaccounted for.Out of the total 23 fatalities, 16 were unvaccinated. Of the deceased vaccinated patients, one was in the 60 - 69 age group, three in the 70 - 79 age group, and another three were above 80; they all suffered from underlying conditions.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,170 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.