Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,067 on over 30,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 2,067 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 1,041 from the previous day, with more than 30,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 253 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 494 and in the counties of Timis - 175, Brasov - 80, Iasi - 78, Cluj - 76, Ilfov - 68, Dolj - 65, and Hunedoara - 61.As of Tuesday, 2,875,942 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 1,997 people with COVID-19, down 166 from the previous reporting, including 113 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 253 patients, down 22, including one child, are in intensive care.Of the 253 patients admitted to ICU, 213 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another 39 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 21 men and 18 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 39 patients who died, 29 were unvaccinated and 10 vaccinated. One of the vaccinated patients who died was 50-59 years old, two were 60-69 years old, two were 70-79 years old, and five were over 80 years old.All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,249 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.