Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,087; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 18,000

As many as 2,087 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 461 from the previous day, with more than 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 217 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 852, and in the counties of Cluj - 150, Ilfov - 106, Timis - 95, and Constanta - 93.As of Monday, 2,794,081 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 3,839 people with COVID-19, up 123 from the previous reporting, including 254 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 551 patients, down 29, including two children, are in intensive care.Of the 551 patients admitted to ICU, 489 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another 20 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 10 men and 10 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 20 patients who died, 15 were unvaccinated and five vaccinated. The vaccinated patients were over 50 years of age.All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,381 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.