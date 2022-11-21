Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 215 on over 6,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 215 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 48 from the previous day, with over 6,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 48 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 64, and Cluj County - 25.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.68, followed by Cluj County - 0.44.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 650 people with COVID-19, up 22 from the previous reporting, including 60 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 93 are in intensive care.

Of the 93 patients admitted to ICU, 76 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, no COVID-19 death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,253 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.