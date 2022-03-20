Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,241; tests performed in last 24 hours: almost 18,000

As many as 2,241 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 927 from the previous day, with almost 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 253 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 714, and in the counties of Cluj - 196, Timis - 190, and Ilfov - 89.As of Sunday, 2,816,039 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 2,957 people with COVID-19, up 54 from the previous reporting, including 195 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 464 patients, up one, including two children, up one, are in intensive care.Of the 464 patients admitted to ICU, 417 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another 16 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - ten men and six women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 16 patients who died, 14 were unvaccinated and two vaccinated. The vaccinated patients were ranged in age from 60 to 89 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,685 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.