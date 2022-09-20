Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,303 on 22,841 tests in last 24h

As many as 2,303 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 1,336 from the previous day, with 22,841 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 575 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 308, and Timis - 166.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 2.25, followed by Timis County - 2.17.

As of Tuesday, 3,256,352 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,562 people with COVID-19, down 142 from the previous reporting, including 161 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 124, down three from the previous day, are in intensive care.

Of the 124 patients admitted to ICU, 114 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 16 Romanians, (10 men and 6 women) are reported dead in the last 24 hours, two in the age group 50-59 years, three in the 60-69 age group, five in the 70-79 age range and six in the age group over 80 years.

All patients had comorbidities and five were vaccinated against COVID.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,937 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.