Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,320 on almost 29,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 2,320 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 727 less than on the previous day, on almost 29,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 265 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 796, and in the counties of Cluj - 310, Timis - 245, Sibiu - 151, Hunedoara - 140, Iasi - 128, Ilfov - 113, Brasov - 112 and Constanta - 106.As of Monday, 2,866,793 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 2,290 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 87 fewer than the day before; 131 of this total are children.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 338 are in ICUs, by 22 fewer compared to the previous day. Of the 338 ICU patients, 292 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the Ministry, another 18 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 13 men and 5 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 18 fatalities, 16 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were aged over 80, and suffered from underlying conditions.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,147 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.