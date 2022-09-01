Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,630 on over 17,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 2,630 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 467 from the previous day, with over 17,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 455 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 364, and in the counties of Cluj - 180, Timis - 152, and Iasi - 131, told Agerpres.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 2.13 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rate is in Cluj County - 4.04, followed by Timis County - 3.52, Maramures County - 3.42 and Bucharest City - 3.36.

As of Thursday, 3,221,984 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,428 people with COVID-19, down 140 from the previous reporting, including 307 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 185, down 23, including four minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 185 patients admitted to ICU, 159 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 19 Romanians, 12 men and seven women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 19 deaths, one was recorded in the age group 40-49 years, two in the age group 60-69 years, five in the age group 70-79 years, and 11 in the age group over 80 years.

As many as 18 deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and no commorbidity was reported for one patient.

Of the 19 deaths, six occurred in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,728 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.