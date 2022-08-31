Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,097 in last 24h

As many as 3,097 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 949 from the previous day, with almost 19,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 612 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 463, and in the counties of Timis - 178, Constanta - 172 and Cluj - 163.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 2.17 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rate is in Cluj county - 4.1, followed by Timis - 3.56 and Bucharest - 3.44.

As of Friday, 3,219,354 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,568 people with COVID-19, down 149 from the previous reporting, including 314 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 208 patients, including 4 minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 245 patients admitted to ICU, 174 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 36 Romanians, 22 men and 14 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 36 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 20-29 age category, 1 in the 30-39 category, 5 in the 50-59 category, 3 in the 60-69 age category, 9 in the 70-79 category and 17 in the over 80 age category.

35 deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 26 deaths were in non-vaccinated persons.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,709 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, told Agerpres.